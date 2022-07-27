Maryland Weather: Showers and storms could return to the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- The front that moved through the Baltimore area on Monday has stalled to the south and will begin lifting northward as a warm front through Wednesday afternoon.

Waves of low pressure will ride along the front bringing periodic chances for showers and storms.

One of those waves will move over the area overnight bringing an increase possibility of showers and storms.

The highest rain chances overnight through Wednesday morning will be across Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore—places closer to the front.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday afternoon.

The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.

The threat is expected to be widely scattered or possibly isolated in nature.

WJZ has yet to issue an ALERT DAY. That is unlikely to change unless a more substantial threat materializes on Wednesday.

With the front hanging around the area through Friday, there will be chances for showers and storms each time a wave of low pressure moves over the region and interacts with the front.

The front will get a shove through the area Friday and this should give us a mostly dry weekend.

The front will again try to push back toward the area late this weekend and early next week, bringing an increase in rain chances late in the weekend.

Temperatures through this period will be in the '80s for highs with the exception of Thursday, which will be in the low 90s with high humidity given that there will be a warm front north of the area.

Lower humidity returns for the weekend.