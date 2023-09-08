Maryland Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch until 11 PM

BALTIMORE -- A Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 PM for the entire viewing area.

Most of the state of Maryland is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 PM.

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH UNTIL 11 PM — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 8, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a watch for Baltimore City and Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carrol, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne, Saint Mary's, Talbot, and Washington counties.

Severe storms will form in clusters, so not every neighborhood will get wet. Neighborhoods that receive storms will receive damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

Tonight

Severe storms are possible through 11 PM tonight. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats from thunderstorms. We will see some leftover showers & storms overnight, some of which still could be strong. We'll see patchy areas of fog developing later tonight with lows in the lower 70s. .

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Showers & storms are likely. Some of the storms could be strong. While widespread severe weather isn't likely, a few of the storms could have isolated pockets of damaging winds and downpours.

Sunday

Expect cloudy to mostly cloudy weather with plenty of humidity. We may see some showers for the Ravens opener on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Next Week

Showers & storms are possible through Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday have a few scattered showers, but not many hours are not raining. Wednesday holds the greatest chance for showers & storms. We'll continue to watch the track of "Lee". Right now, the greatest impacts should be rip currents. New England stands a better chance for direct impacts.