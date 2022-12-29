Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Seasonably mild Thursday

BALTIMORE -- After a morning in the 20s, the Baltimore area is in for a seasonably mild Thursday before rain moves in this weekend. 

We're waking up in the upper 20s and low-to-mid 30s, but by the afternoon we'll be thriving in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s, says First Alert meteorologist Meg McNamara. 

The possibility of rain moves back into our forecast with Saturday and Sunday looking a bit soggy.

Heavy and flooding rain as we saw last Thursday and Friday does not appear to be the issue, and that is a good thing. 

Hopefully, it is gone by the kick-off of the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. 

