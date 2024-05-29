Maryland Weather: Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon

BALTIMORE- A lovely day so far across the metro. For the afternoon, clouds will continue to build allowing little peaks of sunshine to shine through. Temperatures are currently in the 70s with a nice breeze.

For the rest of your Wednesday afternoon, expect conditions to deteriorate a bit with incoming showers from the west.

Highs reach the upper 70s, possibly the 80s, this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Chances at showers and storms remain in our forecast, with an increase in activity this afternoon and early evening.

Clouds will build as we head into the evening and overnight, keeping us in the upper 50s. Shower chances do decrease as we head into the overnight hours and into Thursday morning. We will start off the day dry and eventually see sunny conditions.

Thursday is looking like another lovely day with highs expected in the upper 70s.

Friday brings another dose of sunshine to the region with high pressure continuing to dominate our forecast.

As of now, we are tracking a mostly dry weekend with only the threat of some clouds. High pressure does move off shore, so a chance of rain in possible headed into Sunday afternoon.