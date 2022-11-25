Maryland Weather: Scattered showers on Black Friday

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE-- Maryland's off to a mild start with temps in the 40's for this Black Friday. 

Chances for rain will follow us into early afternoon hours of our Friday, and continue to be spotty in nature by evening tonight.

Highs reach into the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday look overall uneventful, spare a few showers. With rainfall both Friday and Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rain, but totals overall are low.

Thankfully, The region rides out with highs in the 50s into next week! 

Happy Holiday shopping to All!

