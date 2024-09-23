Maryland Weather: Scattered showers & coastal flood concerns

BALTIMORE -- Gloomy weather continues with drizzle and scattered showers. Coastal flooding will be a problem during high tides.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING continues for Anne Arundel county through 4 AM Wednesday. MINOR TO MODERATE flooding continues at the times of high tide. Coastal flooding may continue through late week.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Baltimore City, southeastern Baltimore & Harford counties along with all of our eastern shore counties through early Wednesday morning. Up to 1 foot of Bay water above dry ground is possible at the times of high tide between now and Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers, pockets of mist and drizzle will continue through the evening and nighttime hours. While it won't be raining the entire time, overcast and cool weather will give the evening and night a gloomy feel. Rainfall totals should generally stay less than 1/10th of an inch through the overnight.

We'll see another round of showers moving into the area Tuesday morning. This will make for a damp morning commute. After the morning batch of rain showers, there may be a lull in the wet weather, but another few waves of showers are possible during the afternoon and evening. The afternoon and evening commute will feature wet roads and rain in some areas. Rainfall totals may reach up to 0.25" by tomorrow evening. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 60s with an easterly wind.

More showers are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday as a warm front approaches the area. The mugginess in the air will be on the rise. As the warm front passes to our north and we're out ahead of the cold front, more scattered showers and even a few gusty thunderstorms will be possible. A few of the storms may contain some small hail. Severe weather is not expected. Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 70s. We could see an additional 0.25" to 0.50" of rain.

A cold front crosses the area Thursday into Friday with some scattered showers & storms. Highs approach near 80° on Thursday with some breaks in-between the showers. As the cold front sinks south of the area Friday we could see a leftover shower or two. Highs will reach the upper 70s with winds backing out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

We'll need to keep our eyes on a developing tropical system across the Gulf Coast this week. The future path of this storm will determine any possible impacts to Maryland. Stay tuned.

There is the chance a piece of the remnants of "Helene" will break off an impact us Saturday with a few showers. High pressure will continue to help push the showers south Saturday night into Sunday providing a nicer second half of the weekend.