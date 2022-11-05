Maryland Weather: Saturday bringing toasty temps for Fall Festivities

BALTIMORE-- Maryland kickng off the weekend off murky and humid, with patchy fog throughout the area and temps already in the low 60's.

Saturday, temp highs sit comfortably in the mid 60's in with a sweet mix of a sun and clouds, sculping a picture perfect day for fall festivities.

Sunday looking pretty similar temperature wise but clouds are expected to thicken and bring chances of scattered showers for a refreshing mental health day for Ravens' fans prepping for game day.

The star and stud of the 7 day forecast, Monday is gearing up to possibly be a toasty, record breaking day for temp highs for this time of year. Highs are expected to touch the record of 77 and could even exceed expectations.

By Tuesday, temp highs dip back down, humbling the region to the mid 60's but still providing a good portion of sunshine. Lows expected to dwindle down into the mid 40's.

For the latter half of the week, temp highs will continue fluctuate in the 60s. Wet weather may also creep its way back Thursday and Friday.