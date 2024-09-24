Maryland Weather: More rounds of showers through Wednesday

BALTIMORE-- Showers return to the area this evening with a steadier round of rain possible tonight into Wednesday morning.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING Moderate coastal flooding will continue for overnight high tides in Anne Arundel County. 2 to 2.5 feet of Bay water will rise above dry ground during the overnight high tides at 1 AM Wednesday and Thursday.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Baltimore City, southeastern Baltimore & Harford counties along with all of our eastern shore counties through early Thursday morning.

After a mainly cloudy morning and early afternoon, showers will push back into our area over the next few hours. While the rain won't be heavy, it will be enough to cause damp streets & highways, so a slower than normal evening commute is likely. You'll need your umbrella from time to time. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid to upper 60s.

A steadier period of rain is possible later tonight into the Wednesday morning commute as a batch of showers and thunderstorms pushes in from the west. Steadier rain is likely, but with the ongoing dry conditions, the rain should be easily absorbed by the ground. The steady rain will push out by mid to late Wednesday morning, but leftover showers are likely into Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals between now and Wednesday evening should range from 0.25" to 0.50".

The weather dries out Wednesday night into Thursday with nothing more than a leftover shower or two. However, we'll see a good deal of clouds through this stretch. Highs on Thursday will top out around 80°.

Friday morning will start off with patchy fog in some areas with clouds thickening throughout the morning. Showers will return to the area, especially during the afternoon into the night. More showers are likely on Saturday. This will come from a piece of moisture that will break off from "Helene". We'll be on the northern fringe of these showers Friday through Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon and evening may begin to dry out, which would be good news for Sunday Night Football with the Bills @ Ravens.

More rain is likely Monday and Tuesday of next week before a stronger cold front finally dries us out next Wednesday.