Maryland Weather: Rounds of rain & storms today

BALTIMORE - The roads are wet and the skies are foggy as you head out the door this morning. Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day. The first half of the day will likely be the wettest with widespread coverage and intensity of the showers & storms. During the afternoon, the showers become more hit or miss. A peek of sun is even possible during the afternoon inbetween clouds and showers. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

More showers are likely tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Final rainfall totals should range from 0.50" to 1" in many areas with some spots receiving locally higher totals. Areas that miss heavy rain bands could see totals less than 0.50". With these type of rain totals, the ground will easily digest the rain. So widespread flooding is not currently in the forecast.

Thursday will start with another round for rain but we should dry out throughout the day as the storm system responsible for the rain slowly lifts out of the area.

Friday and Saturday continue to trend nicer and drier. Expect clouds with breaks of sunshine. An isolated shower or two are possible, but most of the time looks rain-free with highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s.

Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the middle 70s with partly sunny weather. We welcome in our new season of fall at 8:44 AM EDT Sunday.

While we start our first full week of fall dry, it does look like shower chances begin to increase by the middle of next week. Temperatures should stay comfortable in the 70s.