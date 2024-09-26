Maryland Weather: Rounds of rain in store

Wet and soggy start to the day, rain moves out by afternoon

Wet and soggy start to the day, rain moves out by afternoon

Wet and soggy start to the day, rain moves out by afternoon

BALTIMORE-- It's a soggy start to our Thursday with steady rain back for Friday and continuing into the weekend.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING 2 to 2.5 feet of water inundation above dry ground is likely. Coastal flood warning continues through 6 AM Thursday.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Baltimore City, southeastern Baltimore & Harford counties along with all of our eastern shore counties through early Thursday morning. 1/2 to 1 foot of Bay water is possible above dry ground at high tide.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for portions of northern and central Maryland, including Anne Arundel, Howard, Baltimore, and Prince George's Counties until 11:45 a.m.

We are starting to dry out and the rest of our Thursday will be cloudy with spotty showers and highs near 80°.

A piece of Hurricane Helene's moisture will lift north into our area. This will bring a batch of steadier rain to the area starting on Friday and continuing into Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 70s. Areas that receive some of the heavier rain bands, especially our western counties, could receive up to an inch or more of rain by Saturday night. This batch of Helene related rain will ease out of the area late Saturday.

A separate area of low pressure will drift in our direction Sunday into Monday. Additional showers will develop causing a damp and dreary Sunday and Sunday night. This will impact the Ravens Sunday Night Football game, so be prepared to wear your rain gear to tailgating festivities and the game. The rain intensity looks light to steady, but enough to make conditions messy. Temperatures for the game will be in the upper 60s. Most of our area will see rain totals from Friday through Sunday around an inch or more. The rain will be spread out over three days, so flooding isn't a major concern.