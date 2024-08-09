Maryland Weather: Leftover coastal flooding, nice weekend ahead!

BALTIMORE - Showers exit this evening. Leftover coastal flooding is possible through tonight for Anne Arundel & Kent counties.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has cancelled the Alert Day for severe weather and flooding. The worst of the weather has exited the area.

Coastal flooding will still be an issue in Harford county until 6 PM. Kent county through 4 AM Saturday. In Anne Arundel county, moderate coastal flooding will still be an issue through 4 AM Saturday with the worst conditions expected around 8 PM this evening.

Expect leftover scattered showers throughout the evening hours with the main activity exiting before sunset. For the Ravens preseason game this evening, expect an early spot shower with partial clearing as the game wears on. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s & lower 80s.

Skies will clear overnight tonight with lows near 70°.

The weekend weather looks fantastic. We will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with low humidity. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Expect a rain-free weekend, so go ahead and make your outdoor plans.

Most of next week looks comfortable, warm, and dry. The one exception to this will be a few spotty showers possible Tuesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be around their seasonal averages with highs in the middle 80s.

Our next chance of widespread showers will take place next Friday into next weekend with cooler temperatures returning. Highs will only top out around 80°.