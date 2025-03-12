Refreshing today, strong storms possible Sunday in Maryland

Today is refreshingly cool across Maryland. Chilly weather Thursday and Friday is followed by strong storms Sunday.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with highs reaching the lower 60s. An east-northeast wind will persist across the area from this afternoon through Friday, keeping temperatures mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The coolest temperatures over the next few days will be across northeastern Maryland where highs will be mainly in the middle to upper 50s. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected from the Baltimore Beltway and points south and west where highs may reach 60° or higher.

In terms of clouds, today turns out mostly mostly sunny. A thick overcast will be present Thursday and possibly into Friday. In addition to the clouds, patchy areas of fog are also possible during the nighttime and early morning hours.

Warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend as a storm system approaches from the west. Winds will shift to the south on Saturday, and highs will reach the mid-60s under cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain west of the area through Saturday night.

On Sunday, the approaching storm will bring a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Ahead of the storm, temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees. Winds will be gusty from the south, with speeds of 20 to 30 mph.

There will be a low-end threat for severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. While instability appears limited, strong wind shear could enhance storm potential. Still, the overall severe weather threat remains very low.

Storm chances should diminish by early Monday morning, followed by cooler temperatures. Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday, with highs returning to the 60s and approaching 70 degrees by midweek.