Maryland Weather: Refreshing Labor Day weather

BALTIMORE - A very cool and refreshing start to your Labor Day. Temperatures are reflecting a cool Canadian breeze and staying in the mid 60s to low 70s through late morning. A cold front dropping to our south will clear-out mostly cloudy skies. High pressure builds this afternoon and remains through midweek,

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light east wind.

By Wednesday night into Thursday, we are seeing high pressure move off the coast. Chances for rain increase Friday into Saturday. One takeaway for this first full week of September is the fall-like feel. With low humidity, even temps near 80° do not come with mugginess.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

There will be roughly 50% chance of rain Friday under mostly cloudy skies and 60% chance Saturday with some sun returning.Highs both days near 80°.