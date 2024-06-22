Maryland weather: Record heat today, more dangerous heat Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore sets new record high of 101 with hottest temperature observed in June since 2012. More brutal heat and humidity are on the way Sunday.

A new record high was set at Baltimore's BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Saturday afternoon. The high temperature soared to 101 degrees, breaking the previous record high for this date of 100 set back in 1988. This was the hottest June afternoon in over a decade. The latest time Baltimore reached 100 degrees in June was back in 2012.

#BREAKING Baltimore reaches 101 degrees this afternoon breaking previous record high for the date of 100 set back in 1988. Final climate report comes out in the 5:30 PM half hour, so it's possible we climb another degree or two! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/hjgf6XJnD5 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 22, 2024

After a sweltering afternoon of near 100-degree heat in many neighborhoods, we're looking at a hot and steamy evening. Temperatures will stay in the 90s through early evening with feels like temperatures at 90 or above through midnight. Please continue to drink plenty of water into the evening hours and avoid outdoor strenuous activities.

EVENING PLANNER: It's a steam bath outside through the evening hours. Feels like the 90s well into the late evening hours. Next week looks less intense outside of Wednesday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/gG9I1eeAzF — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 22, 2024

Low temperatures tonight will remain warm and uncomfortable. Expect lows in the mid to upper 70s. Highly urbanized areas of Baltimore City will not fall below 80 degrees tonight.

Sunday will feature another round of brutal heat and humidity. High temperatures once again will aim for the upper 90s to near 100. Feels like temperatures will top out in the 103 to 108 F range, which is considered dangerous if you don't take the necessary heat precautions. Please continue to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the A/C, and wear light weight, colored clothing. Avoid any extended periods of direct sunlight. AFRAM will once again have cooling stations with mist and free water. Please take advantage if you're headed to the festivities Sunday.

Back at it again on Sunday. Day two of the brutal heat and humidity. Highs upper 90s to near 100. Feels like 103 to 108 F. There is a better chance of isolated to scattered strong to severe storms. These will be hit or miss, so not everyone gets wet. Best chance 2PM - 10 PM. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/RiAjilsM6j — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 22, 2024

A piece of energy will pivot by just to our north on Sunday, which may allow for isolated to scattered thunderstorms to develop. The best chance would be from 2 PM until 10 PM. Since the air will be so hot and humid, any storm could be severe with pockets of damaging winds, intense lightning, and heavy downpours. Not every neighborhood gets storms, but everyone should stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings. Another batch of showers and storms will be possible overnight Sunday into early Monday with the passage of a cold front.

SUNDAY STRONG STORM POTENTIAL: Temperatures Sunday will soar to near 100. Atmosphere has a few more ingredients coming together late afternoon into early evening that will help grow isolated to scattered strong to severe storms. Not everywhere gets wet. Best chance after 2p. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/xGI30AAixx — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 22, 2024

Monday will be a transition day as a cold front crosses the area. Hot and muggy conditions during the morning will be followed by a noticeable drop in humidity later in the day along with a dry and gusty west wind. Highs will top out in the lower 90s.

Tuesday will be hot, but not humid. Sunshine will carry high temperatures into the lower 90s.

We need to brace for another day of intense heat and humidity on Wednesday as highs climb into the upper 90s to near 100. Feels like temperatures will reach around 100 degrees or slightly above. For this reason, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for extreme heat. Strong to severe storms are possible late Wednesday or Wednesday evening. Right now there is uncertainty due to the timing of the storms, so check back for updates.

THE HEAT KEEPS GOING AND GOING: Sure, it's summer, but this one is already hitting different. 90-degree days are stacking up. We'll see a few breaks in the humidity later Monday, Tuesday, & late next week. However, temperatures *may* stay near 90 or higher through next weekend. pic.twitter.com/Mm36sVS4Mc — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 22, 2024

Thursday will feature a few leftover storms as a cold front crosses the region. This will knock out the dangerous heat, but the air is still hot behind the front. Expect highs in the lower 90s. Friday will also be sunny and hot with highs around 90.

An early look at next weekend shows more heat, potentially intense, with high humidity and a growing opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s with feels like temperatures reaching the upper 90s to near 100.