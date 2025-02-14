Maryland Weather: Rainy & windy weekend ahead

BALTIMORE-- After a bright and chilly Valentine's Day, clouds will make their return to the region Thursday night, setting the stage for a wet weekend ahead.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday night, with overnight low temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s across the region. A wintry mix is possible early Saturday afternoon, transitioning quickly to rain. Travel issues are NOT expected and any wintry weather that does occur will be minor.

Steady rainfall will continue through the evening and into late Saturday night before tapering off after midnight. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 40 degrees.

Overnight into Sunday morning, temperatures will remain steady in the mid-to-upper 30s, with the chance for a few spotty showers. Sunday morning is expected to be dry but breezy, as strong southerly winds gusting over 30 mph will push temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A cold front will approach the area Sunday afternoon, bringing a band of heavy showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The best chance for significant rainfall will be in Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore, where a low-end threat for severe weather, including damaging wind gusts, exists as the system moves through. Elsewhere, scattered showers and gusty winds are expected, with wind speeds potentially exceeding 40 mph throughout the afternoon.

By early Sunday night, winds will shift northwest and intensify, with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph or higher at times. Due to these strong winds, WJZ has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday night. The powerful gusts will persist into Monday, coinciding with the arrival of much colder air for Presidents Day.

Arctic air will return to the region Monday, keeping high temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Overnight lows will plunge into the teens and 20s. The cold pattern will continue Tuesday, with highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 30s.

By Wednesday, odds for precipitation will increase, and temperatures will remain cold. Highs will be mainly in the low 30s. Forecasters are closely monitoring a developing storm system that could bring significant snowfall to the region by midweek.

Current projections indicate that the storm may arrive Wednesday and continue through Wednesday night and all day Thursday. While it is still too early to determine snowfall totals, the likelihood of accumulating snow is increasing. The exact impact will depend on the storm's track and strength as it nears the area. More updates will be provided as the forecast becomes clearer.

Looking ahead, dry weather is expected to return next Friday, bringing sunny but blustery conditions. High temperatures will remain in the 30s, reinforcing the cold air in place.

Stay with WJZ for continued updates on the evolving forecast and potential winter storm next week.