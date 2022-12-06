Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Rainy Tuesday with seasonably mild temps

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Tuesday morning forecast
Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Tuesday morning forecast 01:57

BALTIMORE -- The next batch of showers is approaching the Baltimore area and will affect the region throughout the night.

Off-and-on light rain will spread back into the region through midnight tonight, so the evening commute looks slow. 

Additionally, patches of fog will be possible, reducing visibility across the area. 

Temperatures will hold steady into the upper 40s through the night. 

Those showers will continue through Wednesday morning before tapering off through the afternoon. 

It will remain cloudy through the day with mild afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

There will be a period of dry weather later Wednesday through most of Thursday before more rain moves back on Thursday night and into Friday.

That's when another storm will approach the area. 

Rain will continue through the day Friday and likely into Friday night before tapering off. 

That rain will move back into the area later Sunday into Monday.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 6:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.