Maryland Weather: Rainy Tuesday with seasonably mild temps

BALTIMORE -- The next batch of showers is approaching the Baltimore area and will affect the region throughout the night.

Off-and-on light rain will spread back into the region through midnight tonight, so the evening commute looks slow.

Additionally, patches of fog will be possible, reducing visibility across the area.

Temperatures will hold steady into the upper 40s through the night.

Those showers will continue through Wednesday morning before tapering off through the afternoon.

RADAR UPDATE: The next batch of rain now over West Virginia will move into the #Baltimore Area around or just before rush hour. The evening commute looks WET & SLOW. Temps will hold in the 40s for most. Areas of fog will be possible as well lowering visibility. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/dT17BjtiCb — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) December 6, 2022

It will remain cloudy through the day with mild afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

There will be a period of dry weather later Wednesday through most of Thursday before more rain moves back on Thursday night and into Friday.

That's when another storm will approach the area.

Rain will continue through the day Friday and likely into Friday night before tapering off.

That rain will move back into the area later Sunday into Monday.