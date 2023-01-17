Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Rainy start to your Tuesday morning

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Tuesday morning forecast
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Tuesday morning forecast 01:58

BALTIMORE --  After a sunny Monday across the area, rain is spreading across Maryland on our Tuesday morning.  

Your out the door temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

That's about 5° to 15° warmer than Monday morning.  

The bulk of the wet weather will taper around lunchtime with just a few showers lingering into the afternoon. 

Clouds will slowly clear through the afternoon with at least a few breaks of sun to look forward to.

Highs will top out in the low 50s today.

Wednesday will be dry with clouds and sunshine. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s. 

Another storm will move into the area on Thursday with rain in the forecast for most of the day. 

Wet weather moves out Thursday night with dry weather for Friday and the start of the weekend on Saturday. 

It will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 Friday and Saturday and lows back in the low 30s through Sunday morning. 

Meg McNamara
Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

