Storms possible tonight across Maryland; more expected rain later this week

A round of showers and storms will move into Western Maryland later this evening and gradually weaken as they approach the I-95 corridor overnight. While some locations may experience brief downpours or gusty winds, the threat for severe weather is low. The best chance for a stronger storm or two will remain west of I-81 in western Maryland. Temperatures will remain mild through the night, holding in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

By Wednesday, a cold front will slide south of the region, ushering in a drier and more comfortable air mass. Northerly winds will help keep humidity levels in check, with highs topping out in the low 80s across central Maryland. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies, offering a pleasant and cooler night.

Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine for much of the day. A warm front will lift through the region by the evening, increasing the chance for scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm late in the day. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s, and humidity will gradually begin to climb.

By Friday, the atmosphere becomes more unsettled. Warm and humid air will take hold, pushing highs into the mid-80s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop, especially in the afternoon and evening, and a few storms may be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, or small hail.

Saturday looks to be the wettest day of the stretch, with continued storm chances and more widespread rainfall possible. Highs will settle near 80 degrees, but occasional showers and rumbles of thunder may impact outdoor plans throughout the day.

A welcome change arrives Sunday as sunshine returns and drier, cooler air moves back in. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s, and a north breeze will make it feel even cooler, especially during the morning and evening hours.

On Monday, attention turns to an area of cutoff low pressure over the Atlantic, which is expected to drift westward. This system may bring a renewed chance for showers across the region. Highs will once again remain in the 60s, with clouds increasing through the day.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and midweek, a gradual warming trend resumes. Highs will climb back into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows each night will generally fall into the mid-50s, with a more stable pattern settling in through the middle of next week.