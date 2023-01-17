Maryland Weather: Drying Out Tonight....More Rain Thursday

BALTIMORE -- It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 40°. Some patchy dense fog will develop late tonight and will last through the morning commute on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will continue partly to mostly cloudy across the area.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Expect sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some early morning fog will be possible. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/JVrAYCZXjf — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 17, 2023

Mostly cloudy skies will return to the area Wednesday night as the next storm system approaches. Rain chances will increase in Western Maryland late Wednesday night and spread across the rest of the area during the day Thursday. Thursday is looking wet all day with showers likely lasting into Thursday night. Rain chances will linger especially east of I-95 early Friday before tapering off. Upslope snow showers can be expected for far Western Maryland into Friday afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler in the wake of the storm system with highs on Friday again in the mid to upper 40s.

RAIN RETURNS THURSDAY: Rain chances will rapidly increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning as a warm front approaches. Steady rain expected A.M. becoming scattered/showery by afternoon ahead of the cold front. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/LN930k5FnL — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 17, 2023

We will dry out briefly on Saturday to start the weekend with temps in the 40s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Another storm system will move into the area Sunday with a chance for rain that will last through early Monday morning. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 40s with lows at night in the mid 30s. It will be breezy and chilly on Monday. Highs will reach the 40s but it will feel colder with the gusty westerly winds. Any rain chances on Monday should end by mid-morning. It will likely remain mostly cloudy through the day.

WJZ METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY