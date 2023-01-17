Maryland Weather: Drying Out Tonight....More Rain Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Rain chances will taper off across the area through this afternoon with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s for highs. It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 40s. Temperatures will rebound on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will continue partly to mostly cloudy.

Rain chances will decrease after lunchtime with cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Expect highs in the upper 40s for most areas. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/vrASM0Gpnh — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 17, 2023

Clouds will return to the area Wednesday night as the next storm system approaches. Rain chances will increase in Western Maryland late Wednesday night and spread across the rest of the area during the day Thursday. Thursday is looking wet all day with showers likely lasting into Thursday night. Rain chances will linger especially east of I-95 early Friday before tapering off. Upslope snow showers can be expected for far Western Maryland into Friday afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler in the wake of the storm system with highs on Friday again in the mid to upper 40s.

We will dry out briefly on Saturday to start the weekend with temps in the 40s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Another storm system will move into the area Sunday with a chance for rain that will last through early Monday morning. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 40s with lows at night in the mid 30s. It will be breezy and chilly on Monday. Highs will reach the 40s but it will feel colder with the gusty westerly winds. Any rain chances on Monday should end by mid-morning. It will likely remain mostly cloudy through the day.

WJZ METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY