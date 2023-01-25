Maryland Weather: Wintry mix to start wet, windy Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain.

At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW.

The Baltimore area will be pretty quiet until around 8 or 9 a.m. when we see a light burst of snow before it quickly changes over to rain. Once the wet weather begins, it will be with us all day until late this evening.

#WJZFirstAlert

A wintry mix moves in mid morning but it is very short lived! Rain takes over and continues until late tonight. Winds will pick up through the day with gusts between 30-40 mph possible by the afternoon!#WJZAlertDay pic.twitter.com/1SPbYNx5yM — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 25, 2023

It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western Maryland west of the Blue Ridge to Garrett Co. where snow, sleet and eventually freezing rain will become an issue.

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect from the morning through afternoon for Garrett, Allegany, and Washington Co. for 2-4" of snow west of the Blue Ridge to the Allegany Front in western Allegany Co.

West of there, in Garrett Co. there will be a changeover to freezing rain where up to .1" of ice could accumulate in addition to some snow.

There is a chance that some light accumulation could occur in areas closest to the PA state line from Carroll to Frederick Co.

Further south from I-70 and points south, it will be all rain and any period of wintry weather in the Baltimore area will be at the onset and it will be brief.

The rest of Wednesday will be windy and wet. As low pressure approaches, winds will gust over 40 mph at times along with a soaking rain that should last through Wednesday evening's rush hour before tapering off.

The rest of the week looks dry with breezy to windy conditions on Thursday, followed by calm weather heading into Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Another quick-moving weak storm will bring clouds and a chance for a few light showers on Sunday.