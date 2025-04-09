Rain returns to Maryland to end the week

After a day of sunshine across the area, rain chances will return to close out the workweek.

Mostly cloudy skies will build in overnight, with temperatures not quite as cold as the previous night. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Thursday, with scattered showers likely in the morning and continuing into the afternoon. It won't rain all day, but periods of showers are expected—especially during the morning hours. High temperatures will remain in the 50s.

We'll get a brief break from the rainfall Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s. However, rain will return in a significant way on Friday, with a good chance of steady precipitation from morning through the nighttime hours.

Friday will be a wet and breezy day, with highs only reaching around 50 degrees. Rain will continue Friday night, and off-and-on showers are likely to linger into Saturday as an upper-level low pressure system slowly moves through the Mid-Atlantic.

Saturday will be chilly, with high temperatures barely reaching 50 degrees. Many areas may remain in the 40s throughout the day.

The upper-level low will gradually pull away from the region by Sunday. Still, there will be a lingering chance of morning showers. By afternoon, highs will rebound to near 60 degrees.

The first part of next week looks very pleasant. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Some spots could reach the mid-70s on Tuesday.

A cold front is expected to move through later Tuesday, bringing a slight chance for showers followed by another cooldown. Highs will drop from the mid-70s Tuesday to around 60 degrees by Wednesday.