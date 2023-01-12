Maryland Weather: Rain returns Thursday evening

Good Morning Maryland!

Looks like temperatures are a lot milder this morning with temperatures hovering in the 30s and 40s. Quite the change from 24 hours ago!

Cloud coverage expected to persist into the afternoon hours of your Thursday. Eventually, rain will return to our region.

Temperatures will be mild over the next few days, including this afternoon where the 50s are expected.

Drying up by the weekend, it looks like it's shaping up to be a nice forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

We will have back and forth with temperatures throughout the next 7 days- but are expected to be warmer than average.