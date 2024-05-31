Maryland Weather: Rain free for most of the weekend

BALTIMORE -- We've made it to Friday and what a fabulous Friday it will be! Skies are crystal clear with temperatures starting off in the low 50s. Grab your sunglasses and a light jacket as you head out the door.

We're wrapping up the work week with solid sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. We have another cool night ahead, which means more 50s as your start your Saturday.

FABULOUS FRIDAY: Crystal clear skies allowed temperatures to tumble into the low to mid 50s overnight. Grab a light jacket as you head out and get ready for solid sunshine to send temperatures into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/UXpwpwmRqd — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 31, 2024

Saturday will start off bright with clouds arriving in the late afternoon. Temperatures will take a step up from today, and land in the low to mid 80s. Saturday night won't be quite as cool, with lows in the low 60s.

There will be more clouds on Sunday and a chance for some late-day showers as a weak storm system makes its way into the region.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine to start next week, with highs in the 80s for Monday and Tuesday. However, chances for showers and storms will return to the area by mid-week.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue through Friday.