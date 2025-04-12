Rainfall Tapers Across Maryland Into the Weekend, With Warmer Days Ahead

Plan on a cold and wet evening across the entire state as even heavier rain moves in tonight

After a soggy Friday across Central Maryland, rain chances will gradually diminish heading into Saturday morning. Many parts of the region could see rainfall totals approaching 2 inches by the time the system moves out Saturday afternoon — a welcome development for an area running a deficit of up to 4 inches since the start of the year.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s, with limited warming expected during the day Saturday. Most communities will struggle to climb out of the mid to upper 40s, even into the afternoon. Some spots may reach 50°. While light, scattered showers may linger through Saturday morning, the coverage and intensity will be much lower than what was observed Friday.

An upper-level storm system responsible for the rain and cloud cover will slowly exit the region by Sunday. This will allow for a little more sunshine. Highs on Sunday will rebound into the lower 60s.

Monday is shaping up to be the pick of the week, with abundant sunshine and temperatures soaring into the low 70s. However, a fast-moving cold front will approach the region late Monday night into early Tuesday, bringing a slight chance for showers overnight.

Behind the front, conditions will turn breezy and cooler. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime highs in the mid-60s Tuesday and near 60 degrees Wednesday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s Tuesday night and upper 30s by Wednesday night.

As we close out the week, a gradual warming trend is expected. Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s and lows near 50 degrees by nightfall. Clouds will increase late Thursday as the next storm system approaches.

By Friday, the region could once again see a round of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s before rising into the mid-60s during the afternoon.

