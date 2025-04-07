Showers end tonight across Maryland; freeze expected Wednesday morning

Rain that has plagued the area for most of the day will gradually taper off as we head into tonight.

Attention will then turn to colder weather as we move through Tuesday into Wednesday. In the wake of the rain, low temperatures tonight will dip into the low 30s across the region.

Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy through the afternoon, with wind gusts over 30 mph possible.

Winds will settle by Tuesday night. Combined with clear skies and light winds, this will lead to very cold temperatures across the region. A freeze or frost is likely in many locations by Wednesday morning, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will rebound into the low to mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds will increase across the area by Thursday, with a chance for showers as another storm system approaches. Rain chances will linger through Friday, with highs remaining in the 50s.

Rain will taper off by Saturday morning, giving way to sunshine later in the day. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, we could warm back into the 70s by Monday. Another cold front is expected to arrive on Tuesday, bringing increased cloud cover and a slight chance for showers. Temperatures will remain in the low 70s for highs.