Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Rain Ending and Cooler

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates To Square Off In Debate
Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates To Square Off In Debate 00:19

BALTIMORE: Rain will begin to end early this afternoon around the Baltimore metro region, and will be ending statewide by late afternoon. The wind will pick up, and our daytime high will be much cooler behind the cold front bringing us our wet conditions this day. 

Forecast high temperatures today, tomorrow, and Sunday will be in the mid to low mid 60's as we enter next week.But then mild weather will, again, return to the Mid-Atlantic. Midweek and into next weekend the low to mid 70's will be our forecast highs.

 In the extended outlook Sun returns tomorro, and we do not see any rain until next Friday.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 5:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.