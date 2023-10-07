Maryland Weather: Rain Ending and Cooler

BALTIMORE: Rain will begin to end early this afternoon around the Baltimore metro region, and will be ending statewide by late afternoon. The wind will pick up, and our daytime high will be much cooler behind the cold front bringing us our wet conditions this day.

Forecast high temperatures today, tomorrow, and Sunday will be in the mid to low mid 60's as we enter next week.But then mild weather will, again, return to the Mid-Atlantic. Midweek and into next weekend the low to mid 70's will be our forecast highs.

In the extended outlook Sun returns tomorro, and we do not see any rain until next Friday.