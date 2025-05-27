Alert Day across Maryland Wednesday for heavy, rainy weather

Rainy weather possible during evening commute in Maryland Tuesday

Rainy weather is expected during the evening commute in Maryland Tuesday.

Showers will continue Tuesday night with a steady to heavy, windswept rain likely Wednesday across Maryland. Rainfall totals of over an inch are possible by early Wednesday evening.

Highs will top out in the lower 70s.

An area of low pressure will approach from the south and west Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

Showers will continue to overspread the area through Tuesday night, beginning to gel into a widespread steady rain before daybreak Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-50s.

Alert Day for rain in Maryland Wednesday

Wednesday is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for a widespread steady to heavy, windswept rain.

The heaviest rain will impact the morning commute through the early afternoon hours Wednesday. Rain will gradually taper off to showers during the afternoon and evening.

A solid one to two inches of rain is possible by the time the heaviest rain ends Wednesday afternoon. The morning commute will be highly impacted by the stormy weather, so please make sure to budget extra time and check back in with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team.

Midweek rain in Maryland

The midweek evening commute will also see at least some rain.

A cold front will approach the area Thursday. This will bring another chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

Ahead of the front, Thursday will be warm and muggy with a mostly cloudy sky. Any storm on Thursday has the potential to drop some drenching downpours and gusty winds. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Weekend weather in Maryland

Another area of low pressure will be forming on Friday into Saturday, and its track may bring us more wet weather.

Expect showers or a batch of rain to develop Friday afternoon and evening and continue through early Saturday morning. An additional batch of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening as the second half of this weather system moves through the area. Saturday will be seasonably mild and very muggy with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday and Monday look like gorgeous days as we start the new month of June. With a partly to mostly sunny sky Sunday, we'll see highs back into the middle 70s with less humidity. Monday looks stunning with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.