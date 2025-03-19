Rain chances return to Maryland Thursday

After a couple of beautiful days across the area, clouds and a chance for showers and storms will return on Thursday. Expect a pleasant afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-70s away from the bay, while areas closer to the bay will see temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows dipping into the mid- to upper-40s.

On Thursday, expect highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with an increasing chance for showers and storms late in the morning and into the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected.

Rain chances will gradually taper off by Thursday night as a cold front moves into the region, ushering in cooler conditions.

By Friday morning, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to around 40°F. It will be breezy throughout the morning and early afternoon, with highs in the mid- to upper-50s. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph through early afternoon.

Over the weekend, expect a continuation of pleasant spring weather. Saturday will bring highs in the mid-60s, cooling to the mid-50s on Sunday, while lows on Friday and Saturday night drop into the mid-30s.

Monday will start a bit warmer in the low 40s, but clouds will thicken and a chance of showers is in the forecast as early as Sunday night. After a wet Monday, skies will turn partly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Tuesday afternoon temperatures near 60°F and Wednesday in the mid-50s.