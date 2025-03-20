Rain chances end tonight; cooler & breezy across Maryland Friday

Scattered showers moving across the area this afternoon will gradually come to an end by tonight.

A cold front will push through the region overnight, bringing cooler and breezy conditions for Friday. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the mid-to-upper 30s across the region, with some spots remaining in the lower 40s. Highs will rebound to the mid-to-upper 50s Friday afternoon.

Strong northwest winds will gust over 40 mph at times through early afternoon. Winds will subside somewhat by Friday night, but temperatures will dip once again into the mid-to-upper 30s across the region.

It will remain breezy into Saturday, with frequent gusts over 20 mph into the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s. An upper-level disturbance will move into the region, bringing a few more clouds in the afternoon and possibly a sprinkle or two for areas west of Baltimore. Otherwise, the forecast remains dry through the entire weekend.

In the wake of that system, Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will also be lighter. Clouds will increase again later Sunday as another storm system approaches, bringing a chance for rain to start the workweek.

Low temperatures Sunday night will not be as cold as the rest of the weekend, as clouds thicken across the region. Lows will dip into the mid-40s.

Expect scattered showers to move across the region Monday, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Dry weather will return Tuesday, with highs near 60. Cooler weather will follow on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-50s.

The next cold front will arrive Thursday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a shower.