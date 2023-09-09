Maryland Weather: Rain chances continue in Baltimore region

BALTIMORE - An unsettled weather pattern sticks around for the remainder of the weekend leading to daily showers and thunderstorm activity.

The chance for severe storms is looking rather low today, but a gusty afternoon thunderstorm is possible, especially southeast of Baltimore.

Temperatures remain a few degrees above average for this time of year, but at least we get a break from the excessive heat we experienced during the week.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It also feels rather humid. We can expect a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could produce 0.25-0.50" of rain. Winds are out of the south between 4-8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue overnight with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect temperatures to hold in the low 70s with a south/southeasterly breeze. Areas of patchy fog develop late. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday

Sunday remains unsettled due to a frontal boundary and area of low pressure developing nearby. This isn't great news for the Ravens home opener. Be sure to take the umbrella. We can expect mostly cloudy skies and a few showers early in the day and then again during the afternoon/evening. Daytime highs are in the mid-80s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Ongoing rain chances overnight with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect overnight lows in the upper 60s. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

A bit more sun around on Monday, but daily rain chances stick with us through midweek. We also continue to keep a close eye on Hurricane Lee and its potential impacts to the east coast.