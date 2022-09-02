Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Radiant skies rolling into the weekend

BALTIMORE-- A radiant start to the weekend, with seasonably warm temps and a surplus of sunshine.

Highs are expected to gradually climb to the high 80s and lows will tone down into the high 60s.

Clouds will roll in tonight and stick around until the middle of the week.

Saturday will still be comfortably warm but just a little more cloudy than today.

Toward the end of the weekend more clouds and humidity; bringing the possibility of scattered thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunshine comes back onto the scene by Wednesday and should remain constant through the rest of the work week.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 6:21 AM

