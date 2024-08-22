Maryland Weather: Quiet and cool start to a warm and wonderful day

BALTIMORE -- Feels like Fall but warming nicely through afternoon into gorgeous Thursday. These upper 40s and mid 50s are more typical of an October morning. High pressure continues to dominate our region sending light west-northwest winds. Expect sunshine, blue skies and low humidity. Highs just touch 80° with overnight lows dropping back into the mid 50s.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light northwest wind.

Friday will be another outstanding weather day with sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Great weather continues into the weekend with sunshine and gradually warming temperatures.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

The weekend weather looks mainly dry as well. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s Saturday and highs in the upper 80s to near 90° Sunday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

A backdoor cold front may trigger some showers as early as Sunday night with shower chances continuing into Monday and Tuesday. While it doesn't look like a washout, you may need your umbrella at times Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

Hot weather may slowly try to build into the area by mid to late next week with highs topping out near 90°.