Maryland Weather: Potential Alert Days Saturday & Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Heat continues today with showers & storms possible tonight and through the weekend.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has flagged Saturday and Sunday as potential Alert Days due to the potential for strong to severe storms.

Today will be another hot day with a mixture of sunshine and building clouds. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 80s & lower 90s. The daylight hours look mostly dry with just an isolated sprinkle or shower. A greater chance of showers & storms increases tonight as a warm front lifts through the area. Some of the showers will linger into Saturday morning.

A cold front will bring us scattered showers & storms on Saturday with wet weather possible by the time you wake up in the morning and then continuing off and on through the afternoon.

If you're headed to the Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium, bring a rain poncho but the game may not turn out to be a washout. Temperatures will be in the 80s with high levels of humidity.

A greater risk of showers and locally heavy thunderstorms is possible on Sunday. There still is some uncertainty as to how strong the storms are on Sunday. If we get more sunshine during the morning, storms will likely be stronger in the afternoon and evening. This would warrant an upgrade to an Alert Day. If clouds and showers linger Sunday morning, the possible Alert Day will likely be dropped. Expect another warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

More showers and storms are likely on Monday as a strong cold front crosses the area. This cold front will help keep "Ernesto" well offshore. However, we'll still experience dangerous rip currents along Delaware and Maryland Atlantic beaches. Please listen to lifeguards and only swim while they're on duty.

Crisp, low humidity air returns Tuesday and lingers into next Wednesday providing us another stretch of amazing weather.