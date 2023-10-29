Maryland Weather: Plunging temps will bring Halloween chill

BALTIMORE -- Expect unseasonably mild weather through midday Monday. Temperatures plunge late Monday bringing us a chilly, but dry Halloween.

There was a huge difference in high temperatures Sunday across the state of Maryland. Southern Maryland experienced high temperatures near 80 degrees while northern Maryland stayed in the lower 60s. Areas near Baltimore City experienced an unseasonably mild afternoon with high in the lower 70s.

We'll see another mild evening and night across the state. While there could be a spot shower or two, most of the night is just cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s & 60s.

Get ready for some weather whiplash Monday. The morning hours will start off dry, nice, and unseasonably mild. Early morning temperatures start in the 60s, but will quickly spike into the middle to upper 70s by lunchtime.

We'll see sunshine giving way to thickening clouds by midday. During the afternoon, a strong cold front will cross the area from west to east. This front may spark off an isolated shower or two, but the bigger story will be quickly falling temperatures. Expect temperatures to plunge into the 50s by 7 PM. In addition to the temperature drop and spotty shower risk, winds Monday afternoon will turn cool and gusty. Expect wind speeds to increase out of the northwest 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph during the afternoon & early evening.

By Halloween morning, we're waking up to temperatures in the lower 40s with windchills in the 30s. High temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 50s. Expect a mix of sun & clouds during the day. Trick-or-treat weather looks dry, but chilly. Temperatures start off in the lower 50s around 5 PM, but fall into the mid to upper 40s by 8 PM. At least the trick-or-treaters will not be dealing with any rain!

Despite plenty of sunshine, Wednesday will be a gusty and chilly first day of November. Highs only top out in the lower 50s. Winds will also be busy out of the northwest 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. The entire day will have a cold feel to it.

Widespread frost and freeze conditions are likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows dipping into the 20s & low 30s. A hard freeze is likely for areas outside of the Baltimore Beltway. Widespread frost & localized freeze conditions are expected within Baltimore City.

Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures Thursday afternoon stay cool with highs only in the mid-50s. Thankfully the wind will not be nearly as aggressive, so the air doesn't feel as cold as Wednesday.

More widespread frost & freeze conditions are likely Thursday night into Friday morning, especially outside of the Baltimore urban corridor. Expect lows in the 20s & 30s.

Friday afternoon turns much milder with highs returning into the lower 60s with a partly sunny sky.

An early look at next weekend shows a weekend with nice outdoor fall weather. Highs both Saturday and Sunday should reach the upper 60s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. This means the Ravens home game against the Seahawks looks fantastic with mild temperatures and sunshine for all attending tailgating and the game.

Don't forget we "fall back" by one hour Saturday night into Sunday as clocks are switched back by one hour at 2 AM Sunday. This means Sunday's sunrise will take place on hour earlier at 6:38 AM EST, but also set an hour earlier at 5:01 PM EST.