Maryland Weather: Pleasantly warm and mainly dry Friday

BALTIMORE - Our pleasant Friday begins partly sunny and mainly dry with mild temperatures and a slightly humid feel.

We climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with the warmest temperatures west of Baltimore. An isolated shower or two is possible Friday, but the bulk of the day looks rain-free. Patchy mist, drizzle, and fog may develop Friday evening and night with an easterly wind and marine air. Even though conditions may be damp at times, the rain intensity should be very light.

Patchy dense fog may form again overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Areas that do receive the fog could have visibility less than a 1/2 mile. Please give yourself extra travel time and use low beams on headlights until fog lifts. Most of the patchy fog should be gone by 10 AM Saturday.

The rest of Saturday is trending less rainy. We'll see a gusty breeze out of the southwest through midday. Scattered showers are possible from the morning hours into the early evening. These showers will be isolated to scattered, so not everyone may get wet. Any shower potential should be over before 9 PM Saturday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Rainfall totals by Saturday evening will be less than 0.25" in most areas.

Refreshingly cool air arrives Saturday night behind the cold front with plunging humidity and temperatures falling into the lower to middle 50s. Clouds will exit the area so that we're waking up to sunshine Sunday morning.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. Deep blue sky, sunshine, and a cool breeze. Early morning temperatures start in the low to mid 50s, so you may need a light fall jacket for a few hours, but by afternoon you likely won't need it with highs in the middle 70s.

A significant warming trend begins next week. Monday's high temperature climbs to near 80°. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will top out in the middle 80s. Humidity levels stay reasonably low and we're expecting plenty of sunshine through Wednesday of next week. An easterly to southeasterly wind may bring in some clouds Thursday afternoon, but it's still a nice day with highs in the middle 80s.

