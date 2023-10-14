Maryland Weather: Periods of rain today in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An area of low pressure and trailing cold front produces periods of rain today and tonight. Be sure to keep the umbrella on hand through the rest of today. Dry conditions move in tomorrow, but it's breezy and cool.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies today with periods of scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. Rain continues through tonight. Rainfall totals are expected to reach over an inch by the time we head into the overnight hours. We can expect daytime highs in the 60s. Winds are out of the southeast between 4-8 mph. The chance for precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night

A wet night ahead with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. We can expect overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds shift out of the north between 5-10 mph with peak gusts near 20. Areas of patchy fog develop late. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday

It's a cloudy end to the weekend with a few lingering showers before dawn. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sun after lunch. Temperatures are cooler compared to yesterday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Factoring in peak wind gusts near 20 mph, it feels even cooler. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Sunday night with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, which is slightly below average for this time of year.

Monday and Tuesday remain partly sunny and cool with highs in the low 60s.