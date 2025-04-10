Rainy, breezy, and chilly weather stretch coming to Maryland

Scattered showers today will evolve into a steady to heavy windswept rain later tonight through Friday evening. Cloudy, breezy, chilly, and showery weather will continue all day Saturday before slowly tapering off early Sunday morning.

Expect cloudy, cool, and occasionally damp weather today. Waves of scattered showers will continue to move through the area. While today isn't a washout, we are expecting on and off showers, so please keep an umbrella nearby. With wet road conditions possible, slower than average commute times can be expected in some areas. Clouds and showers will keep high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s this afternoon.

Showers will gel into a steadier rain later this evening and overnight. Expect periods of steady rain through the overnight hours with a chilly east wind at 10 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 40s.

Friday is trending to be a washout. Expect rounds of rain throughout the day with some of the rain heavy at times. In addition to the rainy weather, we'll see increasing winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. This will lead to a windswept rain, which may delay or significantly impact some travel conditions across the area. The rain won't be heavy for the entire day, but there will be several pockets of heavier downpours during the morning, midday, and afternoon hours. This is when many areas will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, which the ground will easily absorb due to ongoing severe drought conditions.

Since there will be pockets of heavier downpours, pockets of street and urban flooding will be possible in the normal spots, but widespread disruptive flooding is not expected at this time. With the northeast wind, clouds, and rain; high temperatures Friday will only reach the lower 50s.

The O's game Friday evening looks rainy and windy, so the game may need to be postponed. Stay tuned for updates. Friday evening looks chilly, wet, and raw with temperatures steady in the mid-40s.

Saturday we continue with more dismal weather with overcast, breezy, showery, and unseasonably chilly conditions. While the rain won't be as heavy as Friday, there will be numerous showers throughout Saturday into Saturday evening. The gusty wind will also give the day a raw chilly feel with it being out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. Showers will likely impact the O's game Saturday afternoon, so stay tuned for updates.

This stubborn, slow-moving area of low pressure will slowly drift out of the area Sunday. Expect an early morning shower possible with clouds gradually giving way to peeks of sun. With at least some sunshine and the drier weather, high temperatures should be able to rebound into the lower 60s.

A gusty breeze and sunshine should help send temperatures back to the middle 70s on Monday. A fast-moving, but potent cold front will cross the area Monday night into Tuesday morning with possible showers. Breezy to windy, but dry weather looks likely Tuesday and Wednesday with Tuesday's highs in the middle 60s and Wednesday's highs only in the middle to upper 50s.

Temperatures should rebound to a typical spring feel by mid to late next week. m the mid-70s Tuesday to around 60 degrees by Wednesday.