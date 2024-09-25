Maryland Weather: Patchy fog and showers linger

BALTIMORE-- Spotty showers and patchy fog will linger for our Wednesday.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING Moderate coastal flooding will continue for high tides in Anne Arundel County. 2 to 2.5 feet of Bay water will rise above dry ground during the overnight high tides at 1 AM Thursday.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Baltimore City, southeastern Baltimore & Harford counties along with all of our eastern shore counties through early Thursday morning.

The weather dries out tonight into Thursday with nothing more than a leftover shower or two. However, we'll see a good deal of clouds through this stretch. Highs on Thursday will top out around 80°.

Friday morning will start off with patchy fog in some areas with clouds thickening throughout the morning. Showers will return to the area, especially during the afternoon into the night. More showers are likely on Saturday. This will come from a piece of moisture that will break off from "Helene". We'll be on the northern fringe of these showers Friday through Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon and evening may begin to dry out, which would be good news for Sunday Night Football with the Bills @ Ravens.

More rain is likely Monday and Tuesday of next week before a stronger cold front finally dries us out next Wednesday.