Maryland Weather: Partly sunny Tuesday before wintry mix tomorrow

BALTIMORE - Today is undoubtedly the calm before the storm but it is starting off chilly!

Make sure you and your kids are bundled up before you head out this morning.

Temps are in the low to mid-30s across Maryland. Highs will be seasonable, topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

But west winds between 10 and 15 mph will make it feel chillier!

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as we wait on Wednesday's winter weather.

We have declared Wednesday a WJZ Alert Day because of the rain/snow mix on the way.

Snow will arrive in far Western Maryland between 5 to 7 a.m. and then edge into Central Maryland between 8 to 10 a.m.

That means if you leave early enough, you could have dry roads as you head to work and get the kids off to school.

#WJZFirstAlert

Light snow will arrive in Central Maryland between 8 to 10am before it transitions to a rain/snow mix and then to all rain by the early afternoon! The rest of the day is soggy and blustery!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/SfOJvMlTXQ — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 24, 2023

The Baltimore area could see a quick period of snow before it changes to a wintry mix and then full-on rain by the early afternoon.

We stay soggy until late Wednesday night before the precipitation finally clears out of here around midnight.

It looks like Baltimore City won't see accumulation but light accumulations are possible as you move north and west.

The winds will be a significant issue late Wednesday night into Thursday with westerly gusts between 35 to 45 mph.