Maryland Weather: Off and on rain for most of the week

BALTIMORE -- Plenty of clouds and off and on showers are on deck today. Morning temperatures are in the mid 60s and we'll struggle to budge much from here. Highs will mainly be in the upper 60s, with a few spots hitting the low 70s. Showers will become more numerous during the afternoon and evening. A few evening isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING continues for Anne Arundel county through 5 AM Tuesday. MODERATE flooding continues at the times of high tide. Coastal flooding may continue through the middle part of this week.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Baltimore City, southeastern Baltimore & Harford counties along with all of our eastern shore counties through early Tuesday morning. Up to 1 foot of Bay water above dry ground is possible at the times of high tide between now and Tuesday morning.

On & off rain chances continue through most of this week along with an abundance of clouds. While none of the days look like a washout, the best shot for some steadier rain, possibly some thunderstorms would be later Wednesday into Thursday morning. Another front may bring us an additional round of showers Friday.

Temperatures this week start off cool, but warm into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

We'll need to keep our eyes on a developing tropical system across the Gulf Coast this week. The future path of this storm will determine any possible impacts to Maryland. Stay tuned.