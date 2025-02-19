Maryland Weather: Biting cold today, snow showers likely Thursday

BALTIMORE-- Arctic cold continues across Maryland with temperatures staying below freezing now through Friday morning. Snow showers are likely Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon. These snow showers may leave a slippery coating on untreated surfaces before ending.

Cloudy and cold weather is the big weather story of our day. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 20s, which is about 20° below average! There will be snow showers passing by to our south, but the Baltimore metro should just remain cloudy and dry. The best chance of flurries and snow showers would be along and south of the U.S. 50 corridor. More significant snow is expected across extreme southern Maryland into Virginia closer to the main area of low pressure, which will pass offshore to our south.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Caroline and Talbot counties on the eastern shore this afternoon through 6 PM Thursday. There is the possibility of 1 to 2 inches of snow in this area by Thursday evening. Some of the latest computer models keep the accumulating snow south of here, so it's possible this advisory may need to be dropped. Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continue to follow trends today as the storm plays out. The greatest chance of any snow in our area would be across parts of Caroline & Talbot counties.

Cloudy and cold weather continues tonight with lows around 20°.

An upper level disturbance will pivot through Maryland Thursday. This disturbance will bring light to steady snow showers for several hours from about 9 AM Thursday through 1 PM Thursday. A light dusting to coating of snow is possible, especially since the ground is so cold with this recent cold snap. This will not be a plowable snow, but you should watch out for slippery spots, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces.

Thursday's high temperatures will reach near 30°, but factor in strengthening northwest winds at 15-25 mph later in the day, and wind-chills will stay in the teens much of the day. Wind gusts will increase into the 25 to 35 mph range late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Gusty and cold northwest winds continue Friday. Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will only top out around 40°. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 10 to 25 mph. Wind-chills on Friday will stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The weekend is protected by high pressure. We'll have biting cold mornings, but the afternoons won't be as harsh. Highs on Saturday will top out in the middle 40s. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach near 50°.

Temperatures will warm slightly over the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday, with highs in the lower 40s. By Sunday, many locations could reach near 50 degrees.

We will enjoy a mild start to next week and those mild temperatures may hang around through mid-week. We'll see highs in the lower to middle 50s Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of sprinkles and showers will pass through on Tuesday. This next weather maker will bring all liquid with it as there won't be enough cold air for any snow and/or ice.

There are signs of another bitter blast of arctic air returning to the area sometime in early March, so let's enjoy this upcoming gradual thaw while it lasts!