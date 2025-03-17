Mild Stretch of Weather Ahead Across Maryland

A pleasant stretch of weather is in store as we move through the middle of the week, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the 70s.

Tonight, expect chilly conditions under clear skies, with low temperatures dipping into the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday will be sunny and seasonable, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s. By Tuesday night, temperatures will cool to around 40 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day, featuring mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

By Thursday, changes begin to move in. Cloud cover will increase ahead of an approaching cold front, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. At this time, severe weather is not expected, but we will keep you updated if conditions change.

Cooler air returns on Friday behind the front, along with breezy conditions. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The weekend looks dry and quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s on both Saturday and Sunday, with lighter winds.

Looking ahead, another storm system will approach on Monday, bringing the next chance for showers across the region.