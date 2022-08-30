Maryland Weather: A scorcher with afternoon storms

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday is expected to be a scorcher by lunchtime, but later in the afternoon, we'll see some storms.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 92.

First Alert meteorologist Meg McNamara said the window for storms starts around 2 or 3 p.m., but that the heaviest action holds off until 5 or 6.

The storms are expected to bring some isolated flooding and gusty winds.

Morning temps are in the mid 70s and we're headed for the low 90s this afternoon.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 88.