Maryland Weather: A scorcher with afternoon storms

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday is expected to be a scorcher by lunchtime, but later in the afternoon, we'll see some storms.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 92.  

First Alert meteorologist Meg McNamara said the window for storms starts around 2 or 3 p.m., but that the heaviest action holds off until 5 or 6.

The storms are expected to bring some isolated flooding and gusty winds. 

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 88.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 5:13 AM

