Maryland Weather: A scorcher with afternoon storms
BALTIMORE -- Tuesday is expected to be a scorcher by lunchtime, but later in the afternoon, we'll see some storms.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 92.
First Alert meteorologist Meg McNamara said the window for storms starts around 2 or 3 p.m., but that the heaviest action holds off until 5 or 6.
The storms are expected to bring some isolated flooding and gusty winds.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 88.
