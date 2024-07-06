Maryland weather: Mostly Cloudy, warm & muggy

Temperatures continue to be brutal for Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures were brutal throughout Saturday but heat warning have been dropped.

Slightly drier air moves into Baltimore Sunday, bringing an end to the excessive heat and stifling humidity.

The summer cold front shifts winds to the north, bringing dew points back down to the 60s Sunday.

However, the drier air doesn't last. Triple digit heat indices return for the workweek forecast by Tuesday.

The relief will come in the form of scattered rain and thunderstorms from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl by the middle to end of next week.