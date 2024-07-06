Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland weather: Mostly Cloudy, warm & muggy

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Temperatures continue to be brutal for Saturday
Temperatures continue to be brutal for Saturday 01:17

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures were brutal throughout Saturday but heat warning have been dropped.

Slightly drier air moves into Baltimore Sunday, bringing an end to the excessive heat and stifling humidity. 

The summer cold front shifts winds to the north, bringing dew points back down to the 60s Sunday.

However, the drier air doesn't last. Triple digit heat indices return for the workweek forecast by Tuesday.

The relief will come in the form of scattered rain and thunderstorms from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl by the middle to end of next week.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.