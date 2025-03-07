Maryland Weather: Pleasant and dry for rest of the weekend

BALTIMORE-- Enjoy a mostly clear and breezy Saturday night with a sunny and mild Sunday to follow. Remember to set your clocks ahead 1 hour before bedtime as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2am. Hopefully the extra hour of evening sunlight will makeup for losing the hour of sleep.

We're forecasting a pretty quiet week ahead with plenty of bright sunshine and a nice taste of spring-like warmth. Highs on Monday afternoon will reach the mid-60s. Any shower chances this week are minimal.

By Tuesday, temperatures reach into the lower 70s across the region, enjoy!

Another cold front will approach from the north on Thursday, bringing increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers. Highs will remain near 70 degrees, with a slight cooldown expected by the end of the week.

A better chance of rain may not be until next weekend. Although we need rain, enjoy the milder temperatures and dry conditions while we have them (with low humidity!).