Maryland Weather: Clouds Return tonight, rain Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE -- After a sunny Monday across the area, clouds will increase across the region tonight. Temperatues will start in the 30s for most areas with chances for showers moving in before sunrise. Off and on showers will continue through the morning before tapering off by afternoon. Highs will reach near 50°.

WET TUESDAY MORNING: A fast-moving weak storm system will bring rain chances back to the area Tuesday morning. Rain will end by afternoon however. The next chance for rain will arrive Thursday. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/BXEcIsKkQj — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 16, 2023

TUESDAY PLANNER: Rain chances will taper off by lunchtime with mostly cloudy skies and temps reaching the low 50s for highs. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/fGQrauIVDK — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 16, 2023

Wednesday will be dry with clouds and sunshine. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another storm will move into the area on Thursday with rain in the forecast for most of the day. Rain will move out Thursday night with dry weather for Friday and the start of the weekend on Saturday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 Friday and Saturday and lows back in the low 30s through Sunday morning. The next storm system will move into the area Sunday bringing soaking rain to the area through Monday of next week. Highs will reach the mid and upper 40s Sunday and near 50 on Monday.

