Morning showers today with rollercoaster temps coming to Maryland

Early morning strong thunderstorms have pushed out of the area. Expect morning leftover showers with roller coaster temperatures to continue across Maryland through next week.

Scattered strong storms pushed across our area between 4:30 AM to 7 AM. Those storms have exited the area, but we are dealing with leftover showers across the area. These showers will gradually taper off by noon. This afternoon looks mostly cloudy and humid with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Showers will return to the area later this evening into the overnight hours. Expect lows in the middle 50s.

Saturday will be a cloudy and humid day. The best chance for showers will be early Saturday morning. The rest of the day looks mostly cloudy to cloudy. There may be a big range in high temperatures tomorrow across the state with temperatures near the low 80s in southern Maryland while northeastern Maryland remains in the upper 50s to low 60s. Baltimore City should have highs in the middle 60s.

Most of the morning and early afternoon hours look dry on Sunday, but scattered thunderstorms are again possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong, and we'll be watching that potential closely.

Looking ahead to next week, a much cooler and more prolonged weather pattern appears to be setting up. Rain should move out by early Monday morning, but high temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely remain in the upper 40s and 50s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds will make it feel even chillier. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s, with Wednesday morning expected to be the coldest—many locations could fall into the low 30s.

Temperatures should begin to rebound late next week, with highs returning to the low 60s by Thursday.

