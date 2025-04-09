Morning freeze before several days of rain headed to Maryland

Most of Maryland endured a hard freeze this morning with early morning temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. We will turn milder later today with plenty of sunshine before several days of rain begin tomorrow.

After a very cold start to the morning, we'll have the help of strong April sunshine to help warm us up later today. Expect plenty of sun with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s by lunchtime and the middle 50s by late afternoon. Winds will be a lot less harsh today giving the day a more enjoyable feel.

Clouds gradually increase this evening with an overcast sky expected overnight. Lows will dip down into the 40s.

A slow moving area of low pressure will approach our area Thursday and will linger into the first half of the weekend as it slowly meanders across the Mid Atlantic and Northeastern United States. This means you'll need your rain gear for a few days beginning by midday Thursday and continuing through Saturday night.

A second wave of steady to locally heavy rain will develop Friday as a strengthening area of low pressure develops. This will mean periods of rain, heavy at times, Friday afternoon into Friday night. In addition to the steady to heavy rain, gusty east to southeast will develop making for a stormy Friday evening and night. 1" to 1.5" of rain during this time alone can be expected. The O's game Friday evening may need to be postponed due to weather conditions. Stay tuned.

The steady rain will begin to become more showery in nature on Saturday. That being said, the area of low pressure will be cutoff from the jet stream, this means it will take awhile for the showery weather to completely end. Saturday looks gray, damp, and chilly at times with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Once again, the O's game Saturday afternoon may need to be delayed or postponed due to possible rain, so stay tuned for updates as Saturday approaches.

Even Sunday may have issues with leftover clouds and sprinkles as this stubborn area of low pressure slowly meanders east. The showers shouldn't be a numerous as Saturday, but still expect a relatively gray, breezy, and cool day with light sprinkles and showers possible, especially during the first half of the day.

By the time all is said and done, 1.5" to 2.5" of rain is possible across the area from Thursday midday through Saturday night. Thankfully most of this rain should be spread out over a few days, preventing any major flood problems. There could be some issues with urban and poor drainage flooding Friday evening if the rain is on the heavier side. Most of Maryland is in severe drought (level 3 of 5), so the rain will be more helpful than hurtful.

By Monday and Tuesday drying west winds arrive and we'll see a return of the sunshine. Along with the brighter skies will come milder temperatures with highs in the lower 70s. A nice change from the damp, chilly, and at times dreary weather from the weekend.