More rain chances expected this weekend

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers redeveloping across the region overnight into Saturday morning, as a warm front moves through. Low temperatures will dip into the mid-50s, with highs on Saturday reaching the mid-60s.

A few lingering showers are likely to continue into Saturday evening. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures may reach near 70 degrees on Sunday before a cold front moves through the region by late morning into the afternoon. That front will bring another chance for showers, which are likely to linger into Sunday night and early Monday.

Cooler air arrives behind the front, with low temperatures dropping to the low 40s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s.

Expect a couple of chilly mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will dip into the 30s both days, and some areas could fall into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning. A frost or freeze is likely.

Temperatures will rebound Wednesday afternoon, climbing into the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday, another storm system will approach the region, bringing a chance for showers. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

Shower chances are likely to continue into Friday.